Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TPZ stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

