TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.44. 10,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 761,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

