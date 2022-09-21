Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $17,645.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tranche Finance’s official website is tranche.finance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

