Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Down 1.2%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Transurban Group

(Get Rating)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.