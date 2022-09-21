Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Down 1.2%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
About Transurban Group
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
