Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,356 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 239,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 243,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. 34,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,945. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
