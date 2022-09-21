Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 243,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 50,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,554,020. The firm has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

