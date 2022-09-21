Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 993 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $59,188,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $48,274,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 92,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

