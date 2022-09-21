Tribe Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $95.82 million and $2.37 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00126008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00860131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

