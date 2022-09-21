Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. 1,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,963. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $88.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58.

