Trinity Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 156,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,234. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

