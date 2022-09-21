TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0559

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $30.70 million and $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00065540 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

