Tsfg LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

