Tsfg LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

