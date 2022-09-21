Tsfg LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
VBK stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.03. 4,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
