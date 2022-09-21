Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 154,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 198,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. 8,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,162. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

