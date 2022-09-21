Tsfg LLC Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.5% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.09. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

