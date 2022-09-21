Tsfg LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.01. 1,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,026. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

