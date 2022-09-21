Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.83. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average of $270.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30.

