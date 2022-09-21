Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $205.34. 4,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,993. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

