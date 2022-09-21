Tsfg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $120.86. 30,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,756. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $174.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

