Tsfg LLC Purchases 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,994. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

