Tsfg LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.06. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

