Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

