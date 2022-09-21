Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
