Typerium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $306.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $763,687.25 and $306.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00902283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium launched on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Typerium

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments.The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

