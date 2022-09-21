Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 5,158 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. 3,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

