Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,482 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $55,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after buying an additional 798,571 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,112.4% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 292,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 79,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. 3,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,067. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

