Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 889 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,660,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter.

PWV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 22,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,782. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

