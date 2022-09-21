Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,044,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $416.62 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.57 and a 200-day moving average of $398.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

