UMA (UMA) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. UMA has a market cap of $162.02 million and $8.84 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 coins and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.