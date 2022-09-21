Unifty Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002999 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $998,684.69 and $138,971.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifty is unifty.io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

