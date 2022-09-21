Unison Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $101.28. 7,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

