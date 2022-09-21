Unison Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

