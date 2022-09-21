Unison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 72,311 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 256,306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
