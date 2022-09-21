Unison Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. 492,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

