Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 187,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

