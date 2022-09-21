Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for about 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,475. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

