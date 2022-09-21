Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.