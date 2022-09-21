Unison Advisors LLC Invests $155,000 in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Hello Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hello Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.