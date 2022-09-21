Unison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of LNC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

