United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 5.3%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.14. 148,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,772,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1,103.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 230,470 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

