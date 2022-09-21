United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day moving average is $190.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

