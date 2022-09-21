United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $289.76 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

