United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $26.67

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $27.49. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 90,223 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.