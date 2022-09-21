Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

