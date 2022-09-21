US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. US Foods comprises 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 5,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

