Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

