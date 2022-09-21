Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 11.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $96,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 376.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.9% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

