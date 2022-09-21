Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.03. The company had a trading volume of 228,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.