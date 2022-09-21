Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 104,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 673,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,638,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.