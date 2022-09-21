Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

